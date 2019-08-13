Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for PATRICIA LINKLATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (BOYLAN) LINKLATER

PATRICIA (BOYLAN) LINKLATER Obituary
LINKLATER, Patricia (Boylan) Age 79, of Watertown, Aug. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Linklater. Loving mother of Robin Linklater, Julie McMahon & her husband Kevin, Kathy Linklater, all of Watertown and the late Karen and Brian. Cherished grandmother to Cody & Cali McMahon. Dear sister of Leo Boylan, Agnes McCarthy, Nortten Hardman and the late Richard Boylan & Kathleen MacLeod. Devoted daughter to the late Leo Boylan, Irene Riddle and devoted stepdaughter of George Wilson. Family and friends will Celebrate Patricia's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02130. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
