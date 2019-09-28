Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA LOUISE O'ROURKE

O'ROURKE, Patricia Louise Of Burlington and Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 22. Wife of Jeffrey Frisch of Boca Raton, FL. Stepmother of David & Lacey Frisch. Sister of Kathleen Sousa & her late husband Richard of Burlington, John O'Rourke & his wife Ellen of Ossipee, NH, James O'Rourke & his late wife Jeannette of Reading, Robert O'Rourke & his wife Karen of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Mary Ellen Emerson & her husband Robert of Stoneham. Aunt of Amy Percoskie, Kerry Sousa, Ryan McCluskey, Anna Impemba, Katherine Emerson, John O'Rourke, Meagan Hecht and Sheena O'Rourke. Great-aunt of Emma & Cora Percoskie, Haley & Shealyn Brooks, Eliana Hecht and Haden & Ashly O'Rourke. Funeral Services were private. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org For obituary & online guestbook sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
