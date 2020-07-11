|
|
BECK, Patricia M. (Glennon) Of Medford, formerly of Chelsea, on July 8, 2020. Former wife of the late Charles L. Beck, Sr. Devoted mother of Paul C. Beck of Virginia, and Charles L. Beck, Jr. and his wife Lora J. (Baril) Beck of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Mason Abel Beck of Virginia and Cassandra I. Beck. Loving daughter of the late Joseph C. Glennon, Sr. and Mabel R Glennon. Dear sister of Joseph C. Glennon, Jr. of Arkansas, James H. Glennon of New Hampshire, Arthur A. Glennon of North Carolina, and sisters Cora E. Madrid of Massachusetts, Martha P. Sommers of Florida, Ruth A. Donnay and her brother-in-law, Robert Donnay of Virginia. She is also survived by many friends from around the world. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday, July 14th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Ample parking opposite funeral home. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Committal services will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery. Should friends desire in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 127, Waban, MA 02468. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
View the online memorial for Patricia M. (Glennon) BECK
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020