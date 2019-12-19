Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:15 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BROWNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (LYNCH) BROWNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. (LYNCH) BROWNE Obituary
BROWNE, Patricia M. (Lynch) Age 95, of Melrose, formerly of Arlington & Cambridge, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late James D. Browne. Cherished mother of Kathleen Walsh and her husband Stephen of Topsfield, Patricia Kramer and her husband Kenneth of Sanford, ME, Charlene Walsh and her husband Dennis of Middleton, James Browne and his late wife Marcia of Wakefield, Jeanne Connolly and her husband Edward of Charlestown, Stephen Browne and his wife Elizabeth of Georgetown, and the late Maureen Glennon and her late husband John. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Geraldine MacCausland. Also survived by her many, many friends and extended family. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -