BROWNE, Patricia M. (Lynch) Age 95, of Melrose, formerly of Arlington & Cambridge, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late James D. Browne. Cherished mother of Kathleen Walsh and her husband Stephen of Topsfield, Patricia Kramer and her husband Kenneth of Sanford, ME, Charlene Walsh and her husband Dennis of Middleton, James Browne and his late wife Marcia of Wakefield, Jeanne Connolly and her husband Edward of Charlestown, Stephen Browne and his wife Elizabeth of Georgetown, and the late Maureen Glennon and her late husband John. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Geraldine MacCausland. Also survived by her many, many friends and extended family. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00-5:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019