CONBOY, Patricia M. (O'Brien) Of West Newton. April 29, 2020. Wife of the late Kenneth J. Conboy. Mother of Stephen Conboy (Karen) of Deltona, FL, Brian Conboy of Medford, and Kelli Conboy of Norwood; grandmother of Nicholas, Sarah, Nathanael, and Ethan, all of Deltona, FL; sister of Kathleen Santaniello of Cape Coral, FL and Robert O'Brien of Venice, FL; sister-in-law of Frank Santaniello of Cape Coral, FL and Michael Conboy of Duluth, MN; nieces & nephews. Burial is private in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A Life Celebration will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Diabetes Association would be appreciated: P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Patricia's complete obituary and online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020