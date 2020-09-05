COSTELLO, Patricia M. Of Roslindale, Massachusetts, passed away on August 25, 2020. Patricia was the wife of the late John F. Costello, daughter of the late James J. McCabe who immigrated from Monahan Ireland and Margaret Costello of South Boston, Massachusetts. Loving sister of the late Joseph McCabe and his wife Nancy Doyle McCabe of Wilmette, Illinois and the late Leo. J. McCabe and his wife Ann Fisher McCabe of Medfield, Massachusetts. Mother of John F. of Roslindale, Elaine S. Costello and her husband Bud of San Mateo, California, James J. and his wife Cathryn M. of Roslindale and Kevin P. and his wife Patricia Quinlan of San Francisco California. Loving grandmother to Malaika Costello-Dougherty of San Francisco, California, Patrick C. Costello and his wife Alexandra of Washington D.C., Sara E. Costello of Dorchester Massachusetts, Anna Costello-Dougherty of Los Angeles California and Brendan Costello of San Francisco, California.
Pat was a longtime Boston Public School employee. Her last assignment was at the Ohrenberger school in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. She was involved in many organizations, including the Mystic Valley Railway Club, for whom she wrote a newsletter, the Bell Telephone retirees, the Sodality of the Holy Name Parish, the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. She was very proud of her work with the Roslindale Wetlands. She is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and coworkers. In Pat's memory, donations may be made to the Poor Clare Nuns of the Franciscan Monastery of St Clare in Jamaica Plain, the Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton Massachusetts, the Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury, Massachusetts or the Roslindale Wetlands.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Saturday, September 12, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral Mass and Interment will be live streamed at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
All Services are under the Covid - 19 regulations. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
