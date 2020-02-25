|
|
DESAULNIERS, Patricia M. Age 68, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, after a brief illness, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, in the comfort of her loving family and friends.
Patricia was born in Boston, to the late Eugene E. and Mildred F. (McNeil) Desaulniers. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of Saint Peter's Elementary School, Saint Gregory's High School, Class of 1969, and the Catherine Laboure School of Nursing. She had lived in Braintree for thirty-five years, previously in Dorchester.
She was employed as a registered nurse for over forty-five years, thirty-five of which were at the Caritas Carney Hospital in Dorchester as a staff nurse and later as an assistant head nurse. She currently was working for the Steward Health Care System in the corporate office, involved with quality of care services.
Pat was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed traveling.
Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and friends, and especially to her beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved supporting all their many activities and was proud of their many accomplishments.
Devoted sister of Robert J. Desaulniers of Limington, Maine and the late Eugene J. Desaulniers. Dear sister-in-law of Christine A. Desaulniers of Quincy. Loving aunt of Laura Lewis of Maine, Robert C. Desaulniers of Oregon, Michelle Foster and her husband Jeff of California, Eugene L. Desaulniers and his wife Norah Tinti of Salem, Timothy E. Desaulniers and his wife Kristen of Whitman, and the late James E. Desaulniers. Cherished great-aunt of Noah, Violet, Pearl, Victoria, Abigail, Jackson, Mila, Tyson and Evelyn.
Pat is also survived by her loyal and steadfast friends, Mary Cronin of South Boston, Jeanne Carnell of Dorchester, and Josephine Somers of Marshfield.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Friday, February 28, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
For those who wish, donations in Patricia's memory may be made the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020