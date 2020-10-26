1/1
PATRICIA M. (FOLEY) DONOVAN
DONOVAN, Patricia M. (Foley) Of Brookline, on October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brendan J. Donovan. Loving mother of Brendan J. Jr. of East Harwich, Sean W. and wife, Danaee, of Framingham, Erin M. Proulx and husband, James, of Franklin, and Timothy P. and wife, Barbara, of Groton. Also survived by her adored eleven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning, Oct. 29th from 9:00 - 10:30 in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Lawrence Church, Chestnut Hill at 11:00. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both funeral home and church.) Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284-9168 or www.dfci.org would be appreciated


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
