FORD-GIBBONS, Patricia M. Born in Brighton, MA, to the late Edward and Veronica Ford on Feb. 27, 1945. Passed over to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, after a lengthy battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Pat leaves behind a much-loved husband, Bob Gibbons, with whom she enjoyed 30 years of an adventurous lifestyle, sailing the waters of the North Atlantic and The Windward and Leeward Islands, and the US Virgin Islands of the Caribbean, while operating a sailing charter business, seasonally in Coastal New England waters and the Virgin Islands, more recently touring the western states by RV. Pat and Bob enjoyed a very spiritual relationship that helped to maintain their relationship through their years together. She leaves behind her cherished son Michael Reny and daughter-in-law Kimberly Power Reny, along with her three adored granddaughters, Katelyn Reny and her fianc? Matthew Dulong, Sarah Reny, and Emily Reny, who were all the light of her life. Family was always of utmost importance to Pat and she was always considered the go-to person for advice of any sort, and especially medical advice. She leaves behind brothers Ted Ford, and his wife Lynn, John Ford and his wife Maryellen, Danny Ford and his wife Linda, and sister Leslie Williams and her husband Tony, along with many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, all of whom were deeply loved.
Services: A Time of Visitation will be held from 2-4pm, with a Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow at 4pm, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, PORTSMOUTH, NH. Flowers will be accepted or, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.og/donate For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019