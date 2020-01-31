Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA M. (DOYLE) FREEMAN

PATRICIA M. (DOYLE) FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Patricia M. (Doyle) Of West Roxbury, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Freeman, Sr. Boston Fire Dept. Dist. 7 Chief (Ret.). Loving mother of James J. Jr. (B.P.D.) and his wife Beverly, Joseph F. (B.P.D.) and his wife Patricia, Jean M. Stewart, and Patricia A. McGoldrick. Grandmother of Billy, James, III, Kristina, Michelle, Patricia, Lauren, Brittany, Jimmy, Jake, Lindsey, Joseph, Jessica and Kevin. Sister of Alice McCormick of West Roxbury and the late Francis Doyle and Margaret Goode. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, February 4th at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass in the St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Theresa School, 40 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132 or Cops for Kids with Cancer, PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185, copsforkidswithcancer.org For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
