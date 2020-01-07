|
GILGUN, Patricia M. (Sheridan) Of Woburn, formerly of North Cambridge, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Gilgun. Devoted mother of Michael Gilgun and his wife Betsy of Grafton, Daniel Gilgun and his wife Melissa of Billerica, Diane Robillard and her husband David of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Cara, Jack and David Gilgun. Sister of Linda Keohane of Plainville, Jay Sheridan and his wife Jane of Canton, Eileen Berry and her late husband Charlie of Stoughton, Phil Sheridan and his wife Chris of Bethel, ME, Kathy Golota and her husband Tom of Norton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, January 11th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020