Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GILGUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (SHERIDAN) GILGUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. (SHERIDAN) GILGUN Obituary
GILGUN, Patricia M. (Sheridan) Of Woburn, formerly of North Cambridge, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Gilgun. Devoted mother of Michael Gilgun and his wife Betsy of Grafton, Daniel Gilgun and his wife Melissa of Billerica, Diane Robillard and her husband David of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Cara, Jack and David Gilgun. Sister of Linda Keohane of Plainville, Jay Sheridan and his wife Jane of Canton, Eileen Berry and her late husband Charlie of Stoughton, Phil Sheridan and his wife Chris of Bethel, ME, Kathy Golota and her husband Tom of Norton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, January 11th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -