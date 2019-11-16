|
|
JOHNSON, Patricia M. (Moore) Age 94, lifelong resident of Belmont, passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of John M. Johnson. Loving mother ("Jum") of Brian L. Johnson, Ann J. Sullivan and her husband Edward M. Sullivan, Laura Johnson and her partner Perley Fogg, Neil H. Johnson and his wife Ann-Marie Johnson, and Lois H. Johnson and her husband Jeffrey S. Follett. Cherished grandmother of twelve (Conrad, Sally, Caroline, Emily, Molly, Patricia, Eric, Matthew, Ryan, Joseph, Nathan and Evelyn), great-grandmother of two (Claudia and Hilda) and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Fond sister of Virginia O'Grady, Lauretta Cloherty, and the late Gertrude Ryan and Phyllis Sevigny (the "Moore girls"). Graduate of Belmont High School and Emmanuel College, Boston. Retired from the New England Telephone Company and devoted parishioner of the former Our Lady of Mercy Church. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, on Thursday, at 9 A.M. Interment at Belmont Cemetery. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt.16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, 7:45-8:30 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana www.stlabre.org
View the online memorial for Patricia M. (Moore) JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019