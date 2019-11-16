Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:45 AM - 8:30 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Luke
132 Lexington St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (MOORE) JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. (MOORE) JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Patricia M. (Moore) Age 94, lifelong resident of Belmont, passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of John M. Johnson. Loving mother ("Jum") of Brian L. Johnson, Ann J. Sullivan and her husband Edward M. Sullivan, Laura Johnson and her partner Perley Fogg, Neil H. Johnson and his wife Ann-Marie Johnson, and Lois H. Johnson and her husband Jeffrey S. Follett. Cherished grandmother of twelve (Conrad, Sally, Caroline, Emily, Molly, Patricia, Eric, Matthew, Ryan, Joseph, Nathan and Evelyn), great-grandmother of two (Claudia and Hilda) and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Fond sister of Virginia O'Grady, Lauretta Cloherty, and the late Gertrude Ryan and Phyllis Sevigny (the "Moore girls"). Graduate of Belmont High School and Emmanuel College, Boston. Retired from the New England Telephone Company and devoted parishioner of the former Our Lady of Mercy Church. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, on Thursday, at 9 A.M. Interment at Belmont Cemetery. Visitation in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt.16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, 7:45-8:30 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana www.stlabre.org

View the online memorial for Patricia M. (Moore) JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -