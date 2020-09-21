KELLEY, Patricia M. "Patsy" (Ryan) Of South Boston, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Kelley. Loving mother of Francis E. Kelley & his wife Marianne of Milton, Patricia Lampron of Dorchester, Steve Kelley of Hopkinton, Ellen Cawley & her husband Michael of Dorchester, Lynda Hosea & her late husband Carl of Dorchester, Julie DeZutter & her husband Phil of Upton, and Matthew Kelley & his wife Kristine of Easton. Cherished grandmother of 18 loving grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Margaret "Peggy" Ryan of South Boston, and the late Red & Buddy and Mary O'Neill, and Mike, Jim, and Joe Ryan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Due to the ongoing health crisis, all Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patsy may be made to the Carl Hosea, Jr. Helping Hands Foundation, 11 Flavia St., Dorchester, MA 02122. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com