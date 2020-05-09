|
LANZONI, Patricia M. Age 98, of Norwood, passed peacefully at home on Thursday. She was the beloved wife of the late John Lanzoni and they shared 28 years of marriage until his passing in 1974. Born in Westwood, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Cameron) McNamara and she lived in Norwood for most of her life. Before she was married, Mrs. Lanzoni worked as a secretary for the US Armed Forces on Castle Island. Left to cherish her memory are her 7 children: John "Jack" Lanzoni and his wife Jane of Plymouth, MA, Patricia Lanzoni and Barbara Lanzoni, both of Norwood, Kathleen Shalkowski and her husband Michael of North Kingston, RI, Joan Fusco of Norwood, Janet Michalos and her husband George of Norwood, Richard Lanzoni of Moscow, PA. She also leaves 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lanzoni will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, John, in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Due to the current health crisis, Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD has the honor of serving the Lanzoni family during this difficult time. Relatives and friends may share a word of condolence in the online guestbook at gilloolyfuneralhome.com Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020