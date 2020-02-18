Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA M. (KILMARTIN) LOPEZ

PATRICIA M. (KILMARTIN) LOPEZ Obituary
LOPEZ, Patricia M. (Kilmartin) Of Arlington, February 15. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Lopez. Sister of the late Joseph Lagasse. Aunt of Stephen and JoAnn Lagasse, Suzanne and Leonard Boulay and Victor and Barbara Lagasse. Also survived by several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON on Thursday morning, 9:00 to 10:30 with her Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 in St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
