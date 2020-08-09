Home

LYNCH, Patricia M. Patricia Miriam Lynch died Saturday, August 8, at her residence in Dorchester. She was 91 years old. Patricia was the sister of the late John D. Lynch and his wife Margaret. Aunt of John Lynch of Winchester, Susan Rogers of Pocasset, Julie Lynch, Brian Lynch, Richard Lynch and Jane Lynch all of Milton, Stephen Lynch of Braintree, Karen Lynch of Scituate and the late Gregory Lynch. Patricia is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews and 1 great-great-niece. Funeral Services were private. Please visit dolanfuneral.com for further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Lynch family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
