McLAUGHLIN, Patricia M. Of Milton, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born in Boston and raised in Milton, she is a graduate of Milton High School and The University of Massachusetts, Boston. From 2001 to the present, she worked at the Harvard Kennedy School. She began working for Dr. John Holdren as his assistant in the Belfer Center. In 2009, when Dr. Holdren was appointed White House Science Adviser to President Obama, she went with him and worked for one year in the White House. She received the Harvard Hero Award, an award recognizing outstanding employees at Harvard University. She loved to travel and had many adventures. She loved all creatures, always had at least one dog and cat at home, and volunteered for many years at the Milton Animal Shelter, spending every Sunday morning visiting the cats and cleaning their cages. Above all, she loved her family: her children Tommy and Rachel, her daughter-in-law Lynne and her most beloved granddaughters Madeline and Emily, who affectionately referred to her as B Mamma. She cherished every moment with them and would take Mondays off in the summer so they could go on adventures together to the beach or a pool or just sit in her hammock and eat popsicles. Spending time with them was her greatest joy. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Ann, Elizabeth, Barbara, Mary and Sheilah and her brother Daniel, her sister-in-law Jeanne McLaughlin, and her brothers-in-law Jerry Aronson, Dan Tarpey and Chip Henry. She was predeceased by her sister Meghan. She also leaves behind many loving nephews and nieces, grandnephews and nieces, cousins, and her beloved Aunt Helen O'Meara. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Monday, February 10, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to The Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020