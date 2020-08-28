MILLER, Patricia M. (Mullaney) In Dorchester, formerly of Watertown and Belmont, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Bertram P. and Helena C. (Connolly) Mullaney. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Miller. Loving mother of Kathleen M. "Kathy" Minehan and her late husband Steve F. Minehan of Dorchester, Thomas J. Miller of Chelsea, Maryellen and her husband Thomas J. Ciulla of Randolph, and Sheila M. and her husband Timothy J. Piquette of Dorchester. Sister of Clare Scannell of Wellesley and the late Bertram P. Mullaney. Devoted grandmother of Kelley Minehan (BFD), Capt. Joseph Minehan (BFD), Meghan Minehan, Kaitlin Minehan, Ian Miller, Devin Madrigale, Matthieu Miller, Michael Ciulla, Daniel Ciulla, Brian Ciulla, Noelle Piquette, and Kristen Piquette. Great-grandmother of 18. Patricia was a proud graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1950. She was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America (Court Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal), and parishioner of St. Ambrose Church in Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, 17 Gloucester St., Boston, MA 02115. There will be a private Visitation, private Funeral Mass in St. Ambrose Church, and private interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
