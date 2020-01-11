|
|
PETTERSEN, Patricia M. (McCarron) Age 84, on January 6, 2020, at Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury. Formerly of Groton. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Pettersen. Favorite daughter of L. Marie McCarron, predeceased by her brothers, Lee and Don McCarron. Pat is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Pat was born and educated in Cambridge and Boston. She was a 1957 graduate of Regis College. A retired Chemist at Polaroid Corp., and retired Realtor at Acton Real Estate. A competitive swimmer, avid skier, sailor, world traveler, and all-around adventurer. Pat enjoyed life and loved to be surrounded by family.
Visiting Hours are Tuesday, January 14th, from 9-11am, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY, to be followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30am, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020