O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
PATRICIA M. TALBOT

PATRICIA M. TALBOT Obituary
TALBOT, Patricia M. Of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William I. Talbot. She is survived by her children, Patricia and Anthony Liberti of Salem, Kathleen Zabroski of Stoughton, William and Joyce Talbot of Norton, Elaine and William Allen of South

Boston, Mary and Mark Finnerty of Quincy, Edward and Linda Talbot of Braintree, and Michael Talbot (BPD) of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Beverly Cuthbert, Steven and David Zabroski, Jamie and Alyson Talbot, William, Marie, Marianne and Theresa Allen, Brian and his wife Jen, Sean and Caroline Talbot, Liam Talbot and the late Denise Parker. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on

Friday, September 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday, September 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Copley at Stoughton's Art Program, 380 Sumner St., Stoughton, MA 02072 or Boston Carmel, 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 O'Brien Funeral Home

(617) 269-1600
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
