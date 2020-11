WALKER, Patricia M. (Salemme) Nov. 18. Wife of the late Thomas Walker. Mother of Tom Walker and wife Jamie of Sutton, and Jessica Fragione and husband Sandro of Methuen. Loving Nana of Aiden and Declan Walker & Kit and Tory Fragione. Sister of Thomas Salemme and wife Nancy Omogrosso, Joseph Salemme and partner Carol Philbrick, Joan Stinson and husband Mark and John Salemme and partner Terri Casella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's organization of your choice. For guestbook messages, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com