Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
PATRICIA (WALSH) MACADAM


1930 - 2020
PATRICIA (WALSH) MACADAM Obituary
MacADAM, Patricia (Walsh) Age 90, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born March 5, 1930 in Brookline, she was the daughter of Patrick and Mary (Hoban) Walsh. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. MacAdam Sr. She is survived by her adored children, Francis J. MacAdam, Jr. of Gilbert, AZ, Susan (MacAdam) Pace & her husband Michael of Gilbert, AZ, David MacAdam & his wife Mary of Millbury, and Maura (MacAdam) Leear & her husband John of Walpole; her loving grandchildren, Christopher Pace of Gilbert, AZ, Matthew Pace of Easley, SC, Daniel MacAdam of Somerville, Laura (MacAdam) Alley of South Boston, Katherine MacAdam of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah MacAdam of Somerville, Bryan Leear of Franklin, Allison Leear of Walpole; her cherished great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Lily, and Layla Pace and Miles MacAdam. Graveside service will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please visit the online register book and check for updated memorial service information at: GilloolyFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
