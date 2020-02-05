Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA SPEER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA MAE (METCALF) SPEER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA MAE (METCALF) SPEER Obituary
SPEER, Patricia Mae (Metcalf) A longtime Lexington resident, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calvin L. Speer. Mother of Thomas E. Speer and his wife Noreen of Dracut, and Donna L. Messina and her husband Joseph of Hanover. Sister of Jean Rostock of Baltimore, MD, John Copp and his wife Ruth of Midland, MI, and the late William Copp. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Ashley and Nicole, 2 great-grandchildren Cassidy and Desi, and by many nieces and nephews.

Pat loved her family and had a special passion for crochet work. After raising her children, she worked for 23 years at the Veterans Administration in Bedford.

A private family Graveside Service was held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to at

Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -