|
|
SPEER, Patricia Mae (Metcalf) A longtime Lexington resident, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calvin L. Speer. Mother of Thomas E. Speer and his wife Noreen of Dracut, and Donna L. Messina and her husband Joseph of Hanover. Sister of Jean Rostock of Baltimore, MD, John Copp and his wife Ruth of Midland, MI, and the late William Copp. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren Ashley and Nicole, 2 great-grandchildren Cassidy and Desi, and by many nieces and nephews.
Pat loved her family and had a special passion for crochet work. After raising her children, she worked for 23 years at the Veterans Administration in Bedford.
A private family Graveside Service was held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to at
Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020