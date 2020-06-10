|
|
BRADY, Patricia Margaret Of Canton, formerly of Dorchester. Passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Brady, BFD. Loving mother of Tom and Eleanor of Parkland, FL, Fred and Marie of Halifax, MA, Pat and Mark Cawley, Paul and Susan, Christine, and Jean of Canton, MA. Pat was adored by her nine grandchildren Christopher (Micaela) and Michael (Stephanie) Brady, Michelle, Meghan and Kevin Cawley, and Ryan, Shannon, Lauren and Steven Brady. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and Jim McNamara, Kay and Joe Prendergast, and Sr. Anne Prendergast, SCH. Graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Roxbury and St. Margaret's Hospital School of Nursing. Retired RN from St. Margaret's Hospital. She demonstrated throughout her life her passion for nursing and caregiving. Her happiest moments were spent with her extended family, and a few good books, on Cape Cod and in the mountains of New Hampshire. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday 3-6 pm. There will be a 20 person maximum allowed at a time within the Funeral Home during the Visitation, masks are required, and we ask guests to bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Servants of Christ Ministries, 87 Maple St., Scituate, MA 02066 or Sisters of Charity, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020