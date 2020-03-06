Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Parish
9 Glen Rd.
Wellesley Hills, MA
PATRICIA MARIE (SALMON) HILLMER


1936 - 2020
PATRICIA MARIE (SALMON) HILLMER Obituary
HILLMER, Patricia Marie (Salmon) Of West Yarmouth, MA passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 29, 1936 in Cambridge, MA. She was predeceased by her husband Walter J. Hillmer. Survived by her sister, Elizabeth McRae of Mashpee. Loving mother of Theresa Hillmer Waite and her husband, Steve of Shrewsbury; Mary Hillmer Barber and her husband Timothy of Needham; and Neil J. Hillmer and his wife Joan of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Dan, Megan, and Cally Waite; Elizabeth and William Barber; and John, Ryan, Thomas, and Catherine Hillmer. Growing up in Arlington, she attended Matignon High School and graduated from Regis College in Weston in 1958, with a degree in Mathematics. She earned two Master's degrees and pursued a teaching career. Patricia enjoyed her years of teaching especially at Pope John the XXIII High School in Everett and was proud of her impact on the students. Patricia had no greater pleasure in life than the company of her devoted family and precious grandchildren. She enjoyed many years of happiness raising her children in upstate New York before returning to Massachusetts and retiring to her home on the Cape. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, March 13 between 5:00-7:00pm at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Parish, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00am. The family will have a Private Burial in West Yarmouth. Donations in Patricia's memory can be made to the West Yarmouth Public Library, 391 Main St., West Yarmouth, MA 02673. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100  
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
