|
|
JOHNS, Patricia Mary (Hoyt) Of Reading, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 77. She is the devoted mother of Laurie E. Lawler and her husband Brian, Kenneth H. Johns, Jr., Kevin J. Johns and his wife Lisa and Kerri A. Woolbert and her husband Paul. Cherished grandmother of Meredith, Madison and Olivia Lawler, Sabrina Franklin, Tyler and Devin Johns and Brendan, Griffin, Grace and Maeve Woolbert, great-grandmother of Damien, Lilian, Rylee, Ariah, Alyssa and Lilliana. Beloved daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Doucette) Hoyt. Loving sister of Carol Griffith and her late husband Kit Griffith, Linda Jones and her husband Bill, Judy Owens and her husband Monte, Coni Russell and her husband David, Chuck Hoyt and his wife Theresa and the late Jere Hoyt. Pat was also the loving and doting aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Pat's Family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Saturday from 9 to 10:45am. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:45am. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. Please consider making a donation in Pat's Memory to PACE Element Care, Development, Lynn Community Health Center, PO Box 526, Lynn, MA 01903. For information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, please visit www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family
Funeral Home
Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories
781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019