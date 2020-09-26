MURRAY, Patricia Mary (Kiley) Age 81, of Winchester, formerly of Arlington, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hugh F. Murray, Jr. Loving mother of Hugh F. Murray, III and wife Nancy of West Hartford, CT; Steven Murray and wife Gina of Andover, MA; and John Murray and wife Stephanie of Winchester. Delighted grandmother of Helena, George, Jack, Sam, Max, Amelia and Quinn; the dear sister of Dorothy Coffey of Stamford, CT and Jack Kiley of Belmont, MA, the late James Kiley and the late Elaine O'Neil. Also survived by her brothers-in-law Larry Murray and Gerry O'Neil, both of Winchester, MA and her sisters-in-law Rosemarie Murray of Lexington, Anne Murray of Winchester, and Marilyn Kiley of Belmont, and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. Due to the precautions of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association
