1/
PATRICIA MARY (KILEY) MURRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY, Patricia Mary (Kiley) Age 81, of Winchester, formerly of Arlington, September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hugh F. Murray, Jr. Loving mother of Hugh F. Murray, III and wife Nancy of West Hartford, CT; Steven Murray and wife Gina of Andover, MA; and John Murray and wife Stephanie of Winchester. Delighted grandmother of Helena, George, Jack, Sam, Max, Amelia and Quinn; the dear sister of Dorothy Coffey of Stamford, CT and Jack Kiley of Belmont, MA, the late James Kiley and the late Elaine O'Neil. Also survived by her brothers-in-law Larry Murray and Gerry O'Neil, both of Winchester, MA and her sisters-in-law Rosemarie Murray of Lexington, Anne Murray of Winchester, and Marilyn Kiley of Belmont, and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. Due to the precautions of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association and mailed to the National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or visit www.alz.org/manh. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Patricia Mary (Kiley) MURRAY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved