MEDRANO, Patricia "Patti" (Frongillo) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, on October 20th. Beloved wife of 56 years to Thomas J. Medrano, Jr. of Revere. Devoted mother of Laureen Corbelle and her husband Ralph of Revere and the late Andrea Anzalone. Cherished grandmother of Michael McCarthy, Thomas Anzalone, Nicholas Anzalone, Courtney Corbelle and Ralph Corbelle. Adored great-grandmother of Joseph Michael, Thomas, Julianna, Dominick, Nathan, Briena and Alexandria. Loving daughter of the late Andrew J. and Lena (Ciulla) Frongillo. Dear sister of Joseph A. Frongillo of Chelsea, Jacqueline Levine of NH and the late Linda Lavino. She is also survived by her extended family members and friends. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFH.com
