MOORE, Patricia "Trish" Age 65, of Fitzwilliam, NH, passed away at home April 21st after a period of declining health. Trish leaves behind her spouse, Gretchen Gordon of Fitzwilliam, and her son, Shannon Sciria of Hooksett, NH. Formerly of Saugus, MA, Trish had friends and relatives both in the Boston area and in and around her Franklin Pierce community in NH. Cournoyer Funeral Home in JAFFREY is helping her family with arrangements. Services are private. Cournoyer Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020