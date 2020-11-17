MORGAN, Patricia (Mackins) Age 83, of Boston, MA, died peacefully surrounded by her family, and joined her husband John in heaven on November 16. She is survived by her 10 ten children: Dr. John and Stephanie Morgan of Wellesley; Mary Morgan of Jamaica Plain; Virginia and Timothy Clifford of Jamaica Plain; Maureen and Kevin Coyle of Whitinsville; Thomas and Jackie Morgan of Milton; Susanna and Joseph Klempa of Exeter, NH, Kathy Morgan and Declan Egan of County Mayo, Ireland; Patricia and Anthony Catalano of Bellingham; Leslie Morgan of West Roxbury, and Christopher and Betsy Morgan of Marshfield. She leaves behind a brother, Harold (Hop) Mackins and his wife Susan, a brother-in-law, Roger Morgan, 28 grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and nieces and nephews whom she adored. Patricia was predeceased by her mother Mary M. (Coulter) and father Harold Leslie Mackins, and by her five sisters: Elina Jenkins, Gloria Mackins, Dorothy Wilhelm, Theresa Connell, and Josephine Mackins.
Patricia "Pat" was originally from Dorchester, MA and attended Monsignor Ryan High School, and was recognized as a Latin scholar. She met the love of her life John at the age of 18, and the two were married in February 1957. Pat's fondest years were those spent caring for her 10 young children, and each of them are blessed to have grown up with such a gracious and selfless mother, especially after the passing of their father in 1973.
Pat was a proud and dedicated employee of New England Telephone Company, and also waitressed at Boston Symphony Hall during the Pops Season. She enjoyed vacationing every summer with her children at the beach in Marshfield. Although much of Pat's time and energy went to providing for her children and ensuring they pursued an education, she always made room in her heart - and inside her home in Jamaica Plain - for others. Irish cousins always had a "home away from home" and kids in the neighborhood always gravitated toward the safe haven of "the Morgans' porch." Music and laughter were always to be found in the Morgans' home, and Pat was a regal hostess who knew how to entertain and make others feel special.
Her kindness and compassion for others was evident in the volunteer work she did for Blessed Sacrament parish as a teacher, librarian, and Brownie leader, and through her years of service with the Elizabeth Eton School, and the Tudor House and Mount Pleasant nursing homes. She ensured patients were not forgotten during the holidays, filling dozens of stockings and bringing Christmas cheer to everyone.
Pat "Nannie" "Nana" always loved making special memories for her children and grandchildren, attending their school concerts, plays, graduations and countless recitals, beaming with pride in the audience. She filled the room with her presence and presents at birthdays and Christmas, spoiling every one of them with gifts and love.
A private mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Saint Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury, MA. Visiting hours will be held at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Center Street, WEST ROXBURY from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Pat's memory to the Sherrill House, 135 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 in recognition of the special staff who provided compassionate and loving care to their mom, especially during the isolating months of the COVID-19 pandemic. www.sherrillhouse.org/donate
.
Guestbook@mannandrodgers.