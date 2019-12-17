|
MUISE, Patricia "Pat" (Cotter) Grew up in South Boston, MA; raised her family in Holbrook, MA and ultimately settled in Leesburg, FL. Passed away unexpectedly November 22, 2019 at the too-young age of 73. Daughter of the late James and Doris "Dolly" Cotter; loving wife of James A. Muise; beloved mother of Kerry Shaw (and Jeffrey) of Brockton, MA and Kim Moore (and Christopher) of Hanson, MA; doting Nana of Cali, Olivia, Justin, and Brendan. Pat was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and valued every moment with them. More than anything, she loved her role as Nana. She made friends everywhere she went. A traveling enthusiast, Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim. She enjoyed playing pickleball and darts with her friends, and spending time at the casino with anyone who wanted to go. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held in January.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019