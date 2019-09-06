|
|
O'TOOLE, Patricia (Murphy) Age 98, formerly of Pocasset, died September 1 in Danvers.
She was the widow of Thomas Joseph O'Toole (1921-1996).
Mrs. O'Toole, the daughter of Dr. John and Mrs. Teresa (n?e Skinner) Murphy, was born in London, England and raised in Cullompton, England. She met and married her husband while he was serving in the Army during World War II and immigrated to the United States in 1946.
She is survived by four of her five children: Maeve O'Toole of Oakland, CA; Thomas O'Toole, Jr. of Gainesville, Virginia; Kevin O'Toole of Marlboro, MA; and Tess O'Toole of Acton, MA, and by four grandchildren. Her son Niall O'Toole predeceased her.
A Funeral will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 11, at St John the Evangelist Church, Pocasset.
Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Memorial donations may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302, or to , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019