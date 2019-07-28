|
PASQUALE, Patricia "Pat" (Devlin) Age 83, of South Peabody, formerly of Lynn, wife of the late Robert H. Pasquale and loving mother and mother-in-law of William J. and Doreen Pasquale, Anne M. and David Comeau, and Joanne "Jodi" and Daniel Shaw, all of Peabody and Robert H. Jr. and Donna Pasquale of Georgetown, also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty Devlin of Peabody and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Devlin of NO, Carolina and her grandson, William "Billy" Pasquale Jr. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectively invited. Patricia was known and "Mrs Pat" to a whole generation of children working as an aide at St. Paul Pre-School and at South Memorial School Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Attn: Memorial Gift Dept., 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02115 in her memory. For guest book and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019