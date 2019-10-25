|
ARMSTRONG, Patricia R. Age 76, of Milton, passed away peacefully October 25th with family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Amelia (Gallagher) and Richard D. Armstrong. Sister of Kathleen Armstrong of Milton, Mari Armstrong Piona of Fairhaven and her husband Charles of Boynton Beach, FL and the late Richard D. Armstrong, Jr. Aunt of Caitlin Armstrong Bibeau and her wife Amanda of Hampton, NH and Gregory Piona of Fairhaven. Also survived by many cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Retired Political Director for the Boston Teachers Union. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019