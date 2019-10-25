Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA R. ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA R. ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Patricia R. Age 76, of Milton, passed away peacefully October 25th with family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Amelia (Gallagher) and Richard D. Armstrong. Sister of Kathleen Armstrong of Milton, Mari Armstrong Piona of Fairhaven and her husband Charles of Boynton Beach, FL and the late Richard D. Armstrong, Jr. Aunt of Caitlin Armstrong Bibeau and her wife Amanda of Hampton, NH and Gregory Piona of Fairhaven. Also survived by many cousins. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Retired Political Director for the Boston Teachers Union. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Patricia R. ARMSTRONG
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now