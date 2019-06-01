LoCONTE, Patricia R. (DiCarlo) Of Stoneham and formerly of Medford, Friday, May 31st, 2019, at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Carl L. LoConte. Devoted mother of Carl L. LoConte III and his partner Joe Zichi and Jenna Raistrick and her husband Chris. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin Raistrick. Loving sister of Amelia Prestigiovanni and her husband John. Caring aunt of Johnny, Theresa, Anthony, Luca and Natasha. Beloved daughter of the late Rocco and Isabella. Sister-in-law of Carla LoConte and Christopher LoConte, along with many other nieces, nephews and many close friends. She is also survived by her faithful dog Elsa. Visiting Hours will be held at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt.28), STONEHAM on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 from 10am to 11:30am. Immediately following the visitation, a Memorial Service celebrating Patricia's Eternal Life at 11:30am in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Please consider making a donation in Patricia's Memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Cancer Center Fund, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.faceobook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home



