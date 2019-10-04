Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA NORTON
PATRICIA R. (MANAHAN) NORTON Obituary
NORTON, Patricia R. (Manahan) Of Somerville, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald F. Norton. Loving sister of Michael Manahan of Penn Yan, NY, Mary Ellen Avery and her husband Oates of Endicott, NY the late Carol Bellanger and her surviving husband Ralph of Syracuse, NY. Dear aunt of Linda Beebe of Westford, John Norton of Westford and Donna Norton of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of Corey Norton and Kaitlyn Norton. Great-grandmother of Naomi, Nevaeh, Luna and William. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday 5-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, Tuesday morning at 10am. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Late Owner & Broker of The Norton Group, Somerville. Past employee Commonwealth of MA, Probation Dept. and was also Assistant Director of the Council on Aging. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
