Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
59 Cottage Street
Sharon, MA
PATRICIA R. (RUSH) SPAULDING

PATRICIA R. (RUSH) SPAULDING Obituary
SPAULDING, Patricia R. (Rush) Of Sharon, July 3, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of the late John G. Spaulding. Loving mother of Melissa S. MacDougall and her husband, Carl, of Foxborough, John G. Spaulding, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Foxborough, and Mark R. Spaulding and his wife, Tammy, of Marana, Arizona. Sister of the late Paul J. Rush, Jr. Dear friend of the late Chandler Phinney. Also survived by her cousin, Rosemary Miller of Palm Springs, CA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Patricia's Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon on Friday, July 12 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
