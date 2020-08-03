Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA RITA FRUGOLI HATCHER


1942 - 2020
PATRICIA RITA FRUGOLI HATCHER Obituary
HATCHER, Patricia Rita Frugoli Age 78, originally from Marshfield and recently of Columbia, SC, passed away August 1, 2020. Pat was born to Olivo and Julia Frugoli of Marshfield. She earned a BA from UMass and traveled the world through her work in the Foreign Service. She met her husband in Vietnam and followed him to Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC in 1972. There she worked for the SC Governor's office and earned her MBA in the evenings before taking a position at the University of South Carolina as a Sponsored Programs Administrator. A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, she also loved USC baseball and all women's collegiate sports. She volunteered as a reader for the National Federation of the Blind in SC and enjoyed local theatre and opera. She loved good conversation, good food, and good friends, and found all of these. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Charles Larry Hatcher. Surviving are one brother William Frugoli and wife Donna of Marshfield, and stepdaughter Valerie Trani of Rocky Point, NC. She leaves four nieces, Julia Frugoli of Central, SC, Beth Demaine, of Epping, NH, Kimberly (Frugoli) Schuler of Hampstead, NH and Heather Frugoli of Marshfield, MA and was a loving great-aunt to six grandnieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many people. Pat will join her husband in rest at Florence National Cemetery in SC. The family will have a Service of Remembrance at a later date. For details about remembrances, visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
