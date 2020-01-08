Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
PATRICIA ROSE (BUSA) WESTWATER

PATRICIA ROSE (BUSA) WESTWATER Obituary
WESTWATER, Patricia Rose (Busa) Of Burlington, formerly of Woburn, Jan. 7. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Loving mother of Cathleen & her husband Gary Roberts of Wilmington, Dale & her husband Dana Wogan of Tewksbury, Marcia & her husband Robert Jones of Wilmington, Robyn & her husband Thomas Miliano of Burlington, and Robert P. & his wife Suzanne of Attleboro. Sister of the late Edith Larsen, Anthony, Martha, Joseph, Alfred, David & Gaetano Busa. Pat is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, January 10 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to following in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
