FITZGERALD, Patricia S. AKA Sr. Mary Bernadette F.S.P. Of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on March 29th, at the age of 80. Cherished sister of Stephen Fitzgerald and his wife Denise, Gene Fitzgerald and his wife Carole and Christine Dudley and her husband Paul. Sr. Mary Bernadette was a beloved member of the Daughters of St. Paul for 65 years and she was also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. At this moment, all Services will be private. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Daughters of St. Paul Infirmary Fund. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
