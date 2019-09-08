|
|
SANFORD, Patricia "Pat" (Fairclough) Age 91, of Winchester, Sept. 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 65 years of Edward M. Sandford. Loving mother of Michael Sandford, Jr. and his wife Donna of Saugus, Peter J. Sandford and his wife Cindy of Monroe, WA, Helen Doornbos and her husband Denny of Las Vegas, NM, Bubba Sandford and his wife Mandi of Hamilton, MA, and Bernard G. Sandford and his wife Monica of Brighton. Dear sister of the late James H. Fairclough, III. Devoted grandmother of Megan, Sarah, Blaik, Darik, Olivia, Ary, Louis, Kendra, Brett, Kelly, Brooke and Sabrina. Great-grandmother of Lylah and Quinn. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 12:00 Noon. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Winchester Hospital Foundation, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890, the En Ka Society, 1037 Main St., Winchester, the Winchester Public Library, 80 Washington St., Winchester or to the Winchester Seniors Assoc., 109 Skillings Road, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Patricia "Pat" (Fairclough) SANFORD
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019