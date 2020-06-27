|
|
SHEEHAN, Patricia (Gleason) Age 91, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2020 at Benchmark Assisted Living facility, in Norwood. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Sheehan and up until a year ago, lived in the Town of Westwood for over 60 years.
Pat was the devoted mother of three sons, James Sheehan and his wife Susan, Dennis Sheehan, and Joseph Sheehan and his wife Mila.
She was the proud grandmother to James Sheehan, Danielle Sheehan, Nicole Sheehan, and David Carr. She was also a great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren.
Pat was raised in Dedham and was the oldest of five siblings. She is survived by her brother, Richard Gleason and his wife MaryJo of Martha's Vineyard. She was predeceased by siblings, Gerry McVaney, Thomas Gleason, Harold Gleason, and Joseph Gleason. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Pat was a long-time employee of the New England Telephone Company, starting her career right out of High School as a Switchboard Operator, and over the years advancing to a Systems Engineer. Pat was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and always remembered.
The family is requesting a private Funeral Service at this time due to Covid-19. A Celebration of her Life for those who loved her will be scheduled at a future date. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2020