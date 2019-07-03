JOHNSON, Sister Patricia S.N.D. de N. Sister Patricia M. Johnson, 83, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Sister Patricia was born in Boston, daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Harrington) Johnson. She was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing Central High School in Boston. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1954 as Sister Alice St. Francis. She graduated from Emmanuel College in 1968 with a degree in Chemistry/Math/Physics. She later earned a Master's degree in Theology/Psychology from Andover Newton Theological College. Sister Patricia was an educator at Notre Dame affiliated schools in the greater Boston area including Sacred Heart School in Springfield (1958-59), Ascension High School in Worcester (1959-61), Cardinal Cushing Central High School in South Boston (1961-68 and 1970-72) where she was Vice Principal from 1966 to 1968, Notre Dame Academy in Worcester (1968-69), and St. Mary High School in Cambridge (1969-70). She was assigned to Saints Peter and Paul Parish in South Boston (1975-80) to minister to and coordinate education for the parish. As a member of the faculty at Emmanuel College, Sister Patricia ministered within the Urban Pastoral and Graduate Education programs and served as Academic Dean. She worked for the Franciscan Hospital for Children in Brighton and continued to volunteer there in her retirement. Sister leaves her sister-in-law, Sandra Johnson; three nephews, Mark, Michael and Paul Johnson; a niece, Janet Husband; her loving cousins and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert F. Johnson. Calling Hours are Monday, July 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019