Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
CONCORD FUNERAL HOME
74 Belknap St.
Concord, MA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CONCORD FUNERAL HOME
74 Belknap St.
Concord, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JULIA PARISH
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Cathedral Cemetery
1708 Oram Street
Scranton, PA
SIEK, Patricia Stivers Age 89 of Weston. March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tadelusz Siek. Loving mother of Christopher L. Siek of Weston, Gordon C. Siek and wife Lori of Cambridge, Valerie-Anne Siek and Victoria E. Siek, both of Weston. Sister of William Stivers of Louisville, KY and the late Sarellen Raskin. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Patricia on Monday, March 9 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10:30 am at St. Julia Parish, 374 Boston Post Rd., Weston. Interment Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA on Wednesday. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
