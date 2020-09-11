1/1
PATRICIA (KENNEALLY) SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Patricia (Kenneally) Age 83, of Southborough, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Sullivan, who died in 2004, and the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Duffy) Kenneally. Pat was a graduate of Barnstable High School, class of 1955, and worked as a secretary for Suburban Temps for many years. She was an active member of St. Matthew Church in Southborough. An avid golfer, Pat enjoyed wintering in Naples, FL and traveling with her husband and daughter. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Paul Sullivan and his wife Jen of Hopkinton, Patricia A. Sullivan of Southborough, her grandchildren Ashlyn and Jack Sullivan, as well as her nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Peter Kenneally. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, September 14, from 5 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, SOUTHBOROUGH, where they will be following the Covid-19 rules set forth by the Governor. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 10:30 am at St. Matthew Church, 26 Highland Street, Southborough. Burial will follow in Southborough Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to St. Matthew Church, 105 Southville Road, Southborough, MA 01772. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
