Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA T. (HUGHES) BRADLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA T. (HUGHES) BRADLEY Obituary
BRADLEY, Patricia T. (Hughes) Of Somerville, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert X. Bradley. Loving mother of Philip Bradley and his wife Vicki of Lafayette, CA, William Bradley and his fiancée Pam McGoodwin of Bridgewater, Diane Bradley and Tom Holland of Somerville, Dorothy Hartnett and Tom of Medford, Richard Bradley and his wife Mary of Reading, the late Maureen Coy and her late husband Myrton. Nana banana to Kevin, Carolyn, Christopher, Meaghan, Colleen, Luke, Jack, Alison, Megan, Joseph, Danny and the late Kristen Lee. Great-grandmother of Bradley, Danny and Emelia. Dear sister of the late Richard Hurley and Priscilla Finn. A private Graveside Service will be held for Patricia, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Pat truly loved her family, please perform an act of kindness in Pat's memory. Pat was a devout member of the Catholic Daughter's and member of St. Clements Church. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -