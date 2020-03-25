|
BRADLEY, Patricia T. (Hughes) Of Somerville, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert X. Bradley. Loving mother of Philip Bradley and his wife Vicki of Lafayette, CA, William Bradley and his fiancée Pam McGoodwin of Bridgewater, Diane Bradley and Tom Holland of Somerville, Dorothy Hartnett and Tom of Medford, Richard Bradley and his wife Mary of Reading, the late Maureen Coy and her late husband Myrton. Nana banana to Kevin, Carolyn, Christopher, Meaghan, Colleen, Luke, Jack, Alison, Megan, Joseph, Danny and the late Kristen Lee. Great-grandmother of Bradley, Danny and Emelia. Dear sister of the late Richard Hurley and Priscilla Finn. A private Graveside Service will be held for Patricia, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Pat truly loved her family, please perform an act of kindness in Pat's memory. Pat was a devout member of the Catholic Daughter's and member of St. Clements Church. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020