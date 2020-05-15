|
TIMOTHY-RIFFLE, Patricia "Patt" Teacher, Artist, Impresario Age 81, of Brookline, MA, died on March 19, 2020. She had been a resident of Brookline since 1991.
Patt was born in Ft. Sill, OK, and graduated from Moorestown High School, NJ. She earned her B.S. from Skidmore College and her M.A. from Trenton State College. She played the piano and sang beautifully, and pursued any opportunity to learn and share her deep love of music in New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, and Massachusetts.
After settling in Brookline, MA over twenty years ago, she applied herself to the Fine Arts, studying with uplifting and knowledgeable instructors such as Judith Bell, Louise Weinberg, Vanessa Irzyk, Wendy Soneson and John Murray. Her watercolor portraits have been exhibited locally in numerous shows, as well as her acrylics exhibited at Coolidge Corner Branch Library.
Patt won a grant from Brookline Commission for the Arts for the event, "Honorary Singing Artists of Brookline," and exhibited her work at a concert at the Brookline School of Music. Subsequently, she acquired a baby grand piano for O'Shea House, whereupon another grant was awarded by the Brookline Community Foundation to reconstruct the piano professionally.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Colonel Robert W. Timothy and Suzanne Phillips Timothy. She is survived by her only sibling, Robert P. Timothy, and his wife, Martha A. Timothy, both of Fernandino, FL and Sebago, ME, and by her cherished and loyal son, Bryan D. Riffle, of Malden, MA, and her accomplished and beloved grandsons, Adam J. Riffle and Toby P. Riffle. She was adored by those who were close to her, and gave inspiration to her nieces, her nephews, and her grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, and her many friends, including Tobey Taylor and Kathy Turner.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Brookline Center, 41 Garrison Road, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2020