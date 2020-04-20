|
STOREY, Patricia Van Schaak Pruyn Age 99, died on March 18. Born in 1920, she was graduated with honors from the University of California, Berkeley. During WWII she was employed by the US Army Air Corps and assigned to the District Attorney of New York. After her marriage to John C. Storey in 1944, they settled in Milton, MA. Mrs. Storey had a profound intellect and endless energy that she devoted to a wide range of organizations including the Boston Hospital for Women and the Museum of Fine Arts Ladies committee. She was the first woman president of the Mass Horticultural Society and chairperson of the exhibitions Committee. She also served on The Trustees of Reservations Advisory Council and was the chair of the Master Plan committee of the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Reservations. During these busy years she became interested in improving the breeding of West Highland White Terriers. Her Kennel, Lonsdale West Highland White Terriers, had 12 generations of AKC and several international Champions; she served as an AKC Judge from 1980 to 2005. Mrs. Storey was a member of the Fox Hill community. She is survived by three sons, Peter V. S. Storey, Philip B. Storey and Thomas B. Storey, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, John Haven Storey. A burial will be planned at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020