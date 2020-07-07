Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
PATRICK A. TIMILTY


1967 - 2020
PATRICK A. TIMILTY Obituary
TIMILTY, Patrick A. Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice in Milton on July 4, 2020. Born in Boston on November 2, 1967, the beloved son of Elaine (Benson) and the late Joseph F. Timilty. Cherished father of Olivia M. Timilty and Patrick J. Timilty of West Roxbury. Loving brother of Joseph F. Timilty, Jr. of Canton, James E. Timilty of Walpole, Gregory B. Timilty of Boston, Bart A. Timilty of Canton and the late Kelly Ann and Kara Marie Timilty. Patrick is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pat's funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be to 529 Educational Funds for Olivia & Patrick Timilty c/o Marybeth Timilty, address Michael L. Mahoney PC, 45 Braintree Hill, Office Park Ste. 202, Braintree, MA 02184. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
