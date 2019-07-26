|
|
HOARTY, Patrick Austin Of Galway, Ireland, Brighton & Marshfield, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Devoted and loving husband to his wife Maura (Kierce) Hoarty with whom he shared 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Thomas Hoarty & his wife Kristine of Burlington, Brendan P. Hoarty of Watertown, Marie Worthen & her husband Bruce of Manchester, NH, Pauline Schipelliti & her husband Bernard of Winchester and Patrick Austin Hoarty, III of Brighton. Loving Poppa to Deirdre & Kate Worthen; Daniel Hoarty & his wife Michelle, Kelly, Bridget & Patrick Hoarty; Matthew, Kathleen, Elizabeth & Christina Schipelliti and the late Ryan Worthen. Son of the late Patrick & Anne (Quinn) Hoarty. Brother of the late Thomas & John Hoarty, Mollie Howley, Annie Tully, Bridie Creahan & Peggy O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, July 29 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30 at 8:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patrick's name may be made in Memory of Ryan Worthen to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & sainteulalia.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019